Seven more test positive for COVID-19 in Kochi

Seven persons tested positive for Covid-19 in the district on Sunday. Of them, four had arrived from Gulf countries and three from other states.

Published: 29th June 2020 04:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2020 04:02 AM

A health worker collects sample for COVID-19 tests.

A health worker collects sample for COVID-19 tests. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Seven persons tested positive for Covid-19 in the district on Sunday. Of them, four had arrived from Gulf countries and three from other states.

Among the foreign returnees, three arrived from Kuwait. A 40-year-old Alangad native and a 33-year-old Manjapra native had arrived on June 14. The third person, a 36-year-old Choornikkara native, had arrived from Kuwait on June 15.A 46-year-old Kanjoor native who arrived from Qatar on June 18 also tested positive.

Of those who returned from other states, two had arrived from Chennai. They are, a 27-year-old Alangad native who arrived on June 13 and a 48-year-old Mattancherry native who arrived on June 18. A 29-year-old Fort Kochi native who arrived from Mumbai on June 22 also tested positive.

According to health officials, the contact list of a 20-year-old Thrissur native, who tested positive on Saturday, is being prepared. So far, seven persons has been added to the contact list and have been quarantined. “In the primary contact list, samples of four persons, who work with him, had been sent for testing,” said a health official.

Meanwhile, one recovered in the district on the day. A 28-year-od Kottayam native who tested positive on June 14 were discharged. With this, the district has 173 active cases.

