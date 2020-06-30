STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Break the yellow streak

Meet ‘The Yellow Club’—a group of young Malayali students who are getting help for hundreds around the country by speaking to them about mental health and sexuality 

Published: 30th June 2020 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2020 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Deena Theresa 
Express News Service

KOCHI: In June 2019, Changanassery native Rahul Roy (23) and his college junior Sanjna Elizabeth George (20), from Kochi, started the page ‘Humans of Kerala’ on Instagram. Alumni of St Stephen’s College, Delhi, Rahul and Sanjna sought inspiration from the ‘Humans of New York’ and ‘Humans of Bombay’ pages. Along with friends Danny Mathew (21), Subin Shaji (23) and Nithin Abraham Prasad (22), Rahul and Sanjna traversed the length and breadth of Kerala, lending their ears to people. Over time, the page was flooded with extraordinary stories filled with the grit of Malayalis, showcasing the voices of a close-knit community. 

But the founders observed that several stories sparked subliminal questions on mental health and the stigma associated with it. Wanting to do something on the same, on October 10, 2019, World Mental Health Day, they set up ‘SoundMind’. Upon comprehending the need for mental health awareness campaigns, ‘SoundMind’ conducted workshops in Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Chennai and Bengaluru. 

However, just as they began to normalise conversations on mental health, the pandemic struck. Mental health during Covid“By the end of March, we began receiving several messages on Instagram requesting help. We, at HoK, realised that shifting to online platforms was the most convenient and effective way of conducting workshops in such trying circumstances. We connected with a few therapists initially and then considered conducting group sessions on anxiety and depression,” says Rahul, currently working in a Singapore-based company in Bengaluru. Promptly, they created a WhatsApp group called ‘Outliving Quarantine’ comprising around 100 members.

With a network of therapist, the group kept people engaged and was a one-stop venue offering solutions to problems they faced during the lockdown, no matter what may be the cause of the worry. Shift from ‘SoundMind’ to ‘The Yellow Club’“But, by mid-April, there was a huge influx of people wanting to join the group. For feasibility and easier communication, we moved onto a website and rebranded from the ‘SoundMind’ to ‘The Yellow Club’. The Yellow Club sounded more positive -- our focus was also on the overall well being of a person. The newly branded initiative had one-on-one therapies and more. After the website was set up, our Instagram page boomed (13.3k followers and counting). Now we have 30 to 40 people working on the initiative with tremendous support from NGOs and students,” says Rahul.
 
Demographics
According to Rahul, while 60 per cent are Malayalis, the rest of the group constitutes people  from Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai. “The majority of our audience are students. Even though the age bracket ranges from 18 to 28, most are aged 20 to 23. We receive enquiries from those who are unable to meet their regular therapists, people who have lost their jobs and are stressed about an uncertain future and students who are upset about being confined to their homes during the lockdown. Currently, there is a pressing need for online therapy -- we have around 50 practitioners who are happy to deliver and help The Yellow Club,” he explains.
 
Affordable and accessible
The Yellow Club has rendered its services at a time when the horizon is hazy and the world doesn’t seem to make sense anymore. It is imperative to be kind to your mind, prioritise and normalise fear, stress and worry that can be crippling your mind. “Our main objective is to make mental health more accessible and affordable to everyone. The former is done utilising technology and the latter is provided free for those, especially students, who aren’t able to afford the nominal fee of `500 for one-to-one therapy sessions.As of now, we have conducted eight free sessions, which are funded by those who’re able to pay for their exclusive sessions. Group sessions are free to all,” stresses Rahul.
 
Mystery of love and pride counselling
“In May, we held a workshop called ‘Mystery of Love’, which shed light on sexuality. This amassed such a tremendous response that we had to conduct three online sessions of the same. It made us realise that there was a huge information gap on sexuality and orientation,” says Rahul. He adds that the suicide of Anjana Harish, who was forced into conversion therapy paved way for pride counselling. 

“We recognised that even among marginalised sections of society, the right kind of help would help avoid such unfortunate incidents. Also, as June is the LGBTQ Pride month, the timing was right. We collaborated with queer groups, communities and channelised requests,” adds Rahul. The Yellow Club also conducts sessions on pet therapy, dance and movement therapy and live improve discussions. “Repetitive lecture-like sessions can be monotonous. At The Yellow Club, we use art as a means of therapy,” adds Rahul.Visit @yellowclubofficial or yellowclub.in for more details.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
School students catch up after finishing their science paper of the ongoing SSLC examination in Bengaluru on Monday | Vinod kumar t
Big spike in Covid cases in Karnataka in July-august: Minister
It was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley in the city.  (Photo | Special Arrangement)
India’s first vaccine candidate for Covid-19 set to begin human trial
A file photo of 2015 flood that had inundated most parts of Chennai | Express
'Climate change may lead to bigger floods than 2015 in Chennai'
For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Citizens rush to homeopathic centres for magic immunity pills

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ASHA workers have so far been earning about Rs 10,000 per month. (Photo | S Senbgapandiyan, RVK Rao, EPS)
Meet India's silent front line COVID-19 warriors - ASHA workers
Visakhapatnam: Two workers dead, four hospitalised after gas leak in a Pharma unit
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp