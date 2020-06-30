Collector directs cleaning of waterbodies in the dist

KOCHI: District Collector S Suhas on Monday directed all local self-governing bodies in the district to carry out works to revive waterbodies in their respective panchayats before the end of July. Recently, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had ordered the revival of waterbodies across the state. It had said work to revive a waterbody in a panchayat should be held once a month. Suhas said some panchayats were citing fund shortage as the reason for not completing the cleaning works.
