Collector directs panchayats to be prepared for next wave

KOCHI: District Collector S Suhas on Monday directed panchayat secretaries in the district to remain prepared to tackle the next wave of Covid-19 cases. In a meeting through video-conferencing, the collector reviewed Covid-19 prevention activities at the grass root level and appreciated all initiatives conducted until now. He recalled that the district’s response during the initial days of the spread was adopted as a model for the state. Local self-governing institutions should set up First-Line Treatment Centres to confront an unexpected rise in Covid cases. Ernakulam expect around two lakh foreign returnees in the coming months.