Toonz Media Group to air animated show on special needs children

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Toonz Media Group (TMG) will be partnering with actress Janet Hubert, who starred in 90s popular sitcom ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel Air’, for a new animation project which focuses on representing special kids from diverse backgrounds. The project titled ‘JG & the BC Kids’ is about a young lady superhuman who travels around the world fostering special kids from multicultural communities. The lead character of the animated feature is Janet Granite (JG), a super-intelligent and athletic scientist and inventor who travels the world to find special kids. JG inspires these special kids to be confident about who they are, no matter how they look like or what their interests are.

Ideated by Hubert, the project was born out of the need to represent kids from all backgrounds and cultures in mainstream children’s content. The series targets 5-9-year-old children and will be produced in lively 2D animation. The team will also include actor Raven Goodwin (voice of JG), animation director Ron Myrick (Animation Director), and award-winning composer Wendell Hanes.

“We feel it is high time that such stories were told, especially when the world is striving to move towards equality and justice. We are thrilled to partner with Janet Hubert to bring to life this film and TV series,” said P Jayakumar, CEO, TMG. Hubert said that the series will reflect diversity in the real sense and will have characters from many ethnicities.