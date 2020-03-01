Attempts to poison nation through intolerance, hatred: Shashi Tharoor

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a country where people belonging to different religions and cultures live peacefully, attempts are being made to disturb the harmony through intolerance and hatred, said Shashi Tharoor, MP. Everyone should be ready to give up narrow thinking, he said, while speaking at the plenary session of ‘Reflections’, the annual conference of Rotary International District 3201 in Kochi on Saturday.

“Hinduism embraces all religions, beliefs, cultures and languages. The fundamental principle of Hinduism is tolerance and we must embrace and accept the Hindu principle of acceptance, advanced by Swami Vivekananda. As global terrorism and the clash between cultures and religions intensify, organisations like Rotary should strive to bring people together,” said Tharoor.

Spiritual leader Mahatria, while delivering the keynote address at the event, urged Rotary club to strive to end religious fanaticism. “The world is divided into many countries for administrative purposes only. People should have the mindset to view the world as one,” he said. Rotary District Governor R Madhav Chandran and Conference Committee Chairman G N Ramesh were present. Chief Minister will inaugurate the centennial projects of Rotary International District 3201 at 9.30 am on Sunday.