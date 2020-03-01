Gang abducts bizman, dumps him on wayside, flees after cops give chase

By Express News Service

KOCHI: While the Ernakulam Rural Police have been carrying out ‘Operation Dark Hunt’ to tackle the menace of goons, a businessman based in Muvattupuzha was allegedly kidnapped by a ‘quotation’ gang on Friday night. The police have launched an inquiry whether the criminal gangs in the district or outside were involved in the incident.

Asharaf, 51, of Ottakombil House, Perumattom, was picked up by the gang by 8 pm from his residence in Muvattupuzha. He was later dumped on the roadside in Kuruppampady after the assailants came to know that the police were behind them. The gang came to meet Asharaf at his residence and took him inside their vehicle. After taking Asharaf in their vehicle, the gang rang up his family members and threatened to kill him if they did not pay them `25 lakh as ransom.

Subsequently, the relatives approached the Muvattupuzha police and lodged a complaint. The police tracked the vehicle after launching an investigation based on the statements of the relatives. Meanwhile, the gang dumped him on the roadside near Kuruppampady and escaped. The police team, which was following the vehicle, found Asharaf and rescued him. The gang assaulted Asharaf inside the vehicle, according to statements given by him to the police.Asharaf is running real estate and automobile business in Muvattupuzha town and a rivalry in connection with the business led to the abduction. The police have begun an investigation into the case.

They are examining CCTV footage of the place of abduction, the vehicles used and the route taken by the kidnappers.“The man was abducted by a gang and we cannot ascertain whether a criminal gang was behind the incident,” said M A Mohammed, Station House Officer, Muvattupuzha Police. He added that he could not divulge more at this juncture as the inquiry is heading to a breakthrough.

According to the police, one of the persons in the gang was a business partner of Asharaf. The preliminary inquiry revealed that the gang came to Muvattupuzha in two vehicles.The Ernakulam Rural police have tightened surveillance on goons after the rural areas started witnessing open fights between warring groups. So far 104 persons, against whom several warrants were pending, were arrested as part of ‘Operation Dark Hunt.’