Home Cities Kochi

Gang abducts bizman, dumps him on wayside, flees after cops give chase

According to police, one of the persons in the gang was a business partner of Asharaf

Published: 01st March 2020 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2020 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: While the Ernakulam Rural Police have been carrying out ‘Operation Dark Hunt’ to tackle the menace of goons, a businessman based in Muvattupuzha was allegedly kidnapped by a ‘quotation’ gang on Friday night. The police have launched an inquiry whether the criminal gangs in the district or outside were involved in the incident.

Asharaf, 51, of Ottakombil House, Perumattom, was picked up by the gang by 8 pm from his residence in Muvattupuzha. He was later dumped on the roadside in Kuruppampady after the assailants came to know that the police were behind them. The gang came to meet Asharaf at his residence and took him inside their vehicle.  After taking Asharaf in their vehicle, the gang rang up his family members and threatened to kill him if they did not pay them `25 lakh as ransom.

Subsequently, the relatives approached the Muvattupuzha police and lodged a complaint. The police tracked the vehicle after launching an investigation based on the statements of the relatives. Meanwhile, the gang dumped him on the roadside near Kuruppampady and escaped. The police team, which was following the vehicle, found Asharaf and rescued him. The gang assaulted Asharaf inside the vehicle, according to statements given by him to the police.Asharaf is running real estate and automobile business in Muvattupuzha town and a rivalry in connection with the business led to the abduction. The police have begun an investigation into the case. 

They are examining CCTV footage of the place of abduction, the vehicles used and the route taken by the kidnappers.“The man was abducted by a gang and we cannot ascertain whether a criminal gang was behind the incident,” said M A Mohammed, Station House Officer, Muvattupuzha Police. He added that he could not divulge more at this juncture as the inquiry is heading to a breakthrough.

According to the police, one of the persons in the gang was a business partner of Asharaf. The preliminary inquiry revealed that the gang came to Muvattupuzha in two vehicles.The Ernakulam Rural police have tightened surveillance on goons after the rural areas started witnessing open fights between warring groups. So far 104 persons, against whom several warrants were pending, were arrested as part of  ‘Operation Dark Hunt.’

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Chandran Kavumpuram's housewarming. (Photo| Twitter)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai: Ripon building in Elliot's beach? A lesson on air pollution through sand art
Andhra Pradesh: Going extra mile, government delivers pension at doorstep for senior citizens
Gallery
LUKA MODRIC & IVAN RAKITIC: Rakitic has said that his national team-mate Luka Modric should win everything that star striker Lionel Messi cannot. You don't get to hear something like that been said about a Madrid player by a counterpart at Barcelona. Modric and Rakitic were instrumental in Croatia's World Cup wonder run in Russia. Their respective sides will be baying on their experience to orchestrate and organise the game from the middle of the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Friends at country, rivals at clubs: El Clasico to witness faceoff between international teammates
Real Madrid meet Barcelona in a fixture that could decide which way the Spanish league title goes this season. The fixture is considered one of the biggest matches in football and these three youngsters are expected to get their first taste of the mighty
Sunday's Santiago Bernabeu showdown to hand El Clasico debut to these three players
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp