Hundreds take part in Jacobite faction’s protest march at Aluva

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Expressing protest against the takeover of churches by the Orthodox faction, the Jacobite faction of Malankara Church on Saturday took out a march from Aluva Town Hall to Ernakulam SP’s office. The march that started around 11 am was peaceful and was blocked near the PWD Guest House in Aluva by the police.

The march was led by Metropolitan Trustee Joseph Mar Gregorios. “Even after the High Court directing that the faithful of the church should not be removed forcefully from its premises, the police have violated it at Chorakuzhi and Karikode. We are protesting against these forceful evictions and takeover of the churches,” said Kuriakose Mar Theophilose, spokesperson of the church.

Hundreds attended the protest march and dispersed sometime after the police blocked them from doing so. “Many church cases are still pending in the court, but the police are showing undue haste in taking over the churches. A sit-in protest will be held from Monday onwards at Marine Drive in Kochi” said Theophilose.