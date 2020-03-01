KPHCS to foot medical bill of cops hurt on duty

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a significant step, the first meeting of the newly-elected administrative board of the Kerala Police Housing Cooperative Society Ltd. (KPHCS) decided to bear the treatment costs of police personnel who sustain injuries while on duty. The board decided to bear the cost of treatment of officers if the medical bill exceeds Rs 50,000.

A maximum sum of Rs 5 lakh will be allocated for the purpose. The Kerala Police Housing Co-operative Society Ltd. was established with the aim of fulfilling the housing needs of police personnel and to work for their welfare and general uplift. Besides, the meeting decided to initiate reforms in CARE, a medical insurance scheme for the police personnel.