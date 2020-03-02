Sigma nat’l garment fest starts today

By Express News Service

KOCHI: South Indian Garment Manufacturers Association (Sigma) will organise the third edition of the Sigma National Garment Fest from Monday at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kaloor.The three-day fest will be attended by more than 5,000 garment retailers, over 200 garment manufacturers, exporters, distributors, investors, stylists, fashion institutes and social media influencers.

The timings are from 10am to 8pm.

For details, contact 9895181747.