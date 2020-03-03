Home Cities Kochi

Cattle farm on cards at Ernakulam district jail

Sources in the Kerala Prisons and Correctional Services Department said a few acres of land lying just outside the jail compound will be utilised for the purpose.

cow smuggling, cattle, lynching

For representational purposes

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: After food and household products, the Ernakulam District Jail at Kakkanad here is set to start a cattle farm to meet its daily milk requirement and also provide employment to prisoners who find it hard to survive after being released from prison. A public sector entity based in Kochi has promised to support the initiative.

“Initially, the cattle farm will aim at meeting the milk requirements of the jail. Later, more cattle will be procured to increase the production of milk which would then be sold through our food outlets,” said a source.

“The move will help us reduce our expenses. We are also looking to provide employment to people who could not find a job after they are released from jail. Prisoners can also work at the farm,” the source said.

Open Jail

The department is also planning to start an ‘Open Jail’ where a large-sized dairy farm will function. “At the ‘Open Jail’ farm, milk will be produced and processed which will then be sold through our outlets across the state. We have shortlisted Peermade in Idukki and Konni in Pathanamthitta for the initiative. Once a location is finalised, the work on the new jail can be completed in one or two years,” an officer said.

4th Freedom Food outlet

The fourth Freedom Food Factory outlet will commence functioning at the district court complex near Maharaja’s College soon. Last week, a new outlet was launched by Rishiraj Singh, Director General of Kerala Prisons and Correctional Services Department, outside the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Metro Station. This outlet is in addition to the ones at Kacheripady and outside the prison compound at Kakkanad.

Organic farming is another project under the consideration of the Kerala Prisons and Correctional Services Department. There is already a proposal to start a petrol pump in collaboration with the Indian Oil Corporation. The department is also providing bank account facility to convicted and under-trial prisoners to allow them to transfer the money they earn from working inside the jail to their relatives.

