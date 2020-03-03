Coronavirus scare: Flight services to Jeddah, Kuala Lumpur from Kochi cancelled

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) on Monday announced the cancellation of two flight services from Kochi.

Saudia Airlines has cancelled the operation of flight number SV 784 from Jeddah to Kochi on March 4, 8, 9, 10, 13, while Malindo Air has cancelled flight number OD 237 from between Kochi and Kuala Lumpur on March 2, 4, 9, 10 and 14.

However, CIAL authorities clarified the cancellations were not due to the spread of Covid-2019. With coronavirus spreading to more countries, CIAL has started screening passengers from 12 countries on arrival at the airport.

“We have provided masks to all staff members and issued a direction to exercise caution. The health department has deputed a team at the airport to screen the passengers. Two ambulances are stationed at the airport and we will shift passengers with suspected symptoms to Ernakulam Medical College on arrival,” said airport director A C K Nair.