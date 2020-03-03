Home Cities Kochi

For the tribal people at Kuttampuzha, a govt college is still an elusive dream

People allege some political leaders are doing everything in their power to ensure that the proposal is scrapped

By Anilkumar T 
Express News Service

KOCHI: The long-standing demand of tribals of Kuttampuzha in the district for a government college there continues to remain an elusive dream though successive governments -- Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel, who had made a submission on this count in the Assembly a year ago, is the latest -- having given an undertaking in this regard. “Since Kuttampuzha is situated along the inter-district border, it has not seen any major developments. The students, including those from tribal households mostly rely on colleges  far away from  home for higher studies.

As a majority of them hail from economically backward families, they drop out owing to financial constraints. It will be a major relief to locals if the government does the needful,”  said Shaji Payyanickal, chairman of the action council for the proposed college.  Earlier in 2009, after the demand gathered steam, 10 acres of land for setting up the college were been identified at Kuttampuzha. “ The nearly 10,000 sq-ft building, built as part of the  Pooyamkutty project on five-acre revenue ‘puramboke’ land,  is lying vacant. The report by the Deputy Director identified three possible sites for the college. However, the government is delaying it citing cash crunch. At the same time, LDF government has given sanction to five government and 16 aided colleges,” said Shaji. 

Further,  people alleged that some political leaders are doing everything in their power to ensure that the proposal is scrapped.  “ If the proposal for a government college comes through, some private colleges will be affected. Some of the leaders are championing the interests of college managements. If they had evinced interest, the college might have become a reality by now,” said another action council member.

Antony John, Kothamangalam MLA , said the proposal is under the active consideration of the government. “ Land for the proposed  college has been identified. The MLA Fund of `25 lakh  is earmarked  for purchasing furniture and other items. Since the project cost is very high, sufficient time is needed  to implement the project. The devastating deluge of 2018 and recent Lok Sabha elections also  held up the project. However, we will pressure the government to grant sanction for the project,”  he said.
Several attempts to contact Minister K T Jaleel for his comments on the issue proved futile.

Land identified 
Earlier in 2009, after the demand gathered steam, 10 acres of land for setting up the college were identified at Kuttampuzha. The nearly 10,000 sq-ft building is lying vacant.

