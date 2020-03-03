Home Cities Kochi

Grand start to SIGMA National Fair

District Collector S Suhas, who inaugurated the fair, said the state has the potential to play a vital role in the global garment industry.

Published: 03rd March 2020 07:02 AM

District Collector S Suhas visiting the stalls

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The third SIGMA National Fair 2020 which showcases the excellence and glory of the country’s garment industry- right from manufacturing to retailing - began at Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium at Kaloor. The mega annual fair showcases the latest products and trends by leading brands from the fashion industry. The event is organised by the South Indian Garment Manufacturers Association.

District Collector S Suhas, who inaugurated the fair, said the state has the potential to play a vital role in the global garment industry.  “The fair can be effectively utilised to advance our fashion technology, designing and retailing sectors,” he said. Garment manufacturers, leading designers, technology service providers, wholesalers, retailers and distributors across the country have lined up for the state’s biggest one-stop B2B garment trade exhibition. Attended by more than 3,000 delegates, the three-day expo is featuring more than 100 stalls.

The last two fairs were a huge success. The fair serves to connect garment manufacturers with retailers, distributors and agents across India and West Asia,’ said Sheju T, president, SIGMA. The B2B show provides an excellent opportunity to wholesale dealers, retailers and exporters to get to know each other, make deals and improve their business relations, he said. The expo also gives merchants and manufactures of the garment industry an opportunity to analyse new designs from the across  the country. ‘The organisation provides an effective platform to all its members to grow in the garment sector.  

