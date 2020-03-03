Jayaram is Kerala Feeds brand ambassador

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Actor Jayaram has been roped in as the brand ambassador of Kerala Feeds Limited (KFL), KFL managing director B Sreekumar told reporters on Monday. Besides, Anand Farms, a dairy farm owned by Jayaram at Thottuva, will be developed as a ‘model farm’ through which he will endorse KFL’s products and encourage others to take up dairy farming, said Sreekumar.

Started by Jayaram 10 years ago on six acres of land with five cows, Anand Farms now has 55 cows. Jayaram said he loved farming since childhood. “I always dreamt of being a farmer as my ancestors were farmers. There were nearly 10 cows in our house. There was a room adjacent to the cowshed where my uncle Malayattoor Ramakrishnan used to study till he cracked the civil services examination. I used the same room. Maybe it developed my love for dairy farming,” said Jayaram.

“Dairy farmers are struggling after back-to-back floods. I will try my best to rejuvenate dairy farming in the state. Also, youngsters entering the field should be passionate and work hard to yield results,” he said.

Sreekumar said the cleanliness of the farm and the extreme care Jayaram provided to the cows made KFL choose Anand Farm as the ‘model’.