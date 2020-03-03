Kalamassery hosp devpt society meet not held since July 2019

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: At a time when the importance of affordable tertiary medical facility is becoming more and more evident, Ernakulam Government Medical College Hospital (GMCH) at Kalamassery still lags behind its counterparts in other districts. Though the medical college was successful in handling both Nipah and Coronavirus scare effectively, it has a long way to go when it comes to reaching on a par with medical college hospitals in Thiruvananthapuram and Kottayam.

“It suffers from two maladies which can be treated if the authorities concerned show diligence. Lack of proper transportation facility is one. The other is the apathy of the authorities in convening the Hospital Development Society (HDS) meetings,” said Dr N K Sanilkumar, member, Justice Krishna Iyer Movement.

He said what was the purpose of a development society if it doesn’t hold meetings? “As per rules, the HDS members have to meet every two months. However, since July last, HDS meetings have not been held,” alleged Dr Sanilkumar. He said among the responsibilities entrusted with HDS, the important one is raising resources.

“Registration fees generated within the hospital constitutes an important source of funds for every HDS. Resources are also generated through lease or auction of facilities such as tea stalls, canteens, cycle, scooter or car stands stands, retail medical shops and telephone booths,” he said. If these funds being generated are to be utilised for the development of the hospital, the HDS has to meet and pass the proposals, he said.

“But nothing of the sort is happening. Every time notification about the meeting is issued, some ‘important’ person finds the date inconvenient. The meeting then gets postponed. We at Justice Krishna Iyer Movement strongly believe some vested interests are playing a part in this,” he alleged. He alleged with the meetings not happening, local purchases and temporary appointments are being made citing contingency measures.

However, sources at the civil station denied the allegations. “The meetings get postponed after the MLA or the MP, who are members of the society, expresses inconvenience,” said a source. They said the meeting has been rescheduled to March 9. “But even though the meetings have not been held, it has not affected the functioning of the hospital,” said a source.

No buses to MCH

Even though the number of patients arriving at Govt Medical College at Kalamassery has increased, the number of buses on this route remains dismal. This is causing hardships to not only patients but also those seeking treatment at Cochin Cancer Centre.

Proposals by Justice Krishna Iyer Movement

Buses plying on the Seaport-Airport route can be made to take a detour of one-and-a-half kilometre to go via the medical college.

Start new bus services to the medical college from Muvattupuzha, Piravom, Perumbavoor, Malayattoor and Fort Kochi

The inter-district, long-distance buses can be made to touch the medical college by conducting services via HMT Junction and continue through Seaport-Airport Road or enter the NH