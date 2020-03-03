Nursery students escape with minor injuries as school van overturns

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It was a narrow escape for 11 nursery students of Government Lower Primary School (GLPS),Valakom, after the school van they were in overturned near Bethanypadi, Valakom, Muvattupuzha, on Monday morning.

“None of the students sustained serious injuries,” said Naseema Beevi K A, headmistress (HM), GLPS.

She said eight students suffered minor cuts and bruises. “All the students were taken to Kolenchery Medical College, where the doctors said there was no need for concern,” she said. Naseema said the van, hired by the school, overturned while trying to avoid hitting a biker. “The accident happened while the van was en route to the school. The van was going up the steep road when the two-wheeler rider suddenly veered to the right,” she said.

“To avoid hitting the bike, driver Raju swerved to the left. But he lost control when the van skidded onto the untarred part of the road and overturned,” she said.

She said a major accident was prevented since the van didn’t completely overturn but came to rest against a compound wall. “The locals who rushed to the spot pulled out the students and took them to Kolenchery Medical College Hospital,” she said.

“All the students were given first aid and checked for injuries before being discharged. All the children were discharged by evening,” she said.