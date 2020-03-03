Police, KBPS to come up with a book on 2018 deluge

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala Police in association with the Kochi-based Kerala Books and Publication Society (KBPS) will bring out a book on the disastrous 2018 flood. Named ‘Mahapralayam 2018’ (Deluge 2018), the book will be printed at KBPS press in Kakkanad. Last year, State Police Chief Loknath Behra submitted a proposal to the government with regard to the book on the flood, which claimed the lives of 480 persons. Over 100 people went missing from across the state in 2018.

“The book will have information about the flood, the team effort put in for the rescue operation and later attempts made to rebuild the state. The book will have both pictures and narratives about the flood and subsequent action involving the public and various departments of state and Central governments,” an official at KBPS said.

Recently, the government sanctioned the proposal. A fund of `4.84 lakhs has been sanctioned for the printing and publishing of the book. The plan is to bring out the book this year itself. “The book will be a reference material on the devastating flood that Kerala experienced in 2018. The materials for the book will be collected from all districts and departments which were on the field for various rescue and rehabilitation operations. We expect to complete the work before August this year,” an official said.