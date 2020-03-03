Home Cities Kochi

Summer keeps fire dept on its toes

From January 1 to mid-February, over 512 cases of fire outbreaks were reported in all 18 stations in Ernakulam 

Published: 03rd March 2020 07:04 AM

File picture of Fire and Rescue Service personnel in action

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The soaring temperature and subsequent fire outbreaks are keeping the Fire and Rescue Services personnel on their toes. The department has received over 512 fire calls from January till mid-February, a sharp rise compared to the previous year’s figures. The situation is such that the department is conducting civil defence sessions to train volunteers to deal with the emergency. “Though fire incidents are not life-threatening, their numbers are on the rise, due to the rising temperature and callous attitude of people. We have been getting over a dozen calls everyday and little is done in preventing fires. That’s why the department is actively conducting the station-level civil defence sessions wherein volunteers are selected and taught to deal with such emergencies. This has been found to be effective,” says Ernakulam District Fire Officer A S Jogy.

Callous attitude
According to the official, the improper waste management system prevalent here causes fire outbreaks. “People have no qualms setting fire to waste piles in the city despite being told not to do so. In summer, this causes major fire outbreaks. We have attended many such cases and our awareness sessions focus on this,” he added. Another factor is the illegal construction of terraced roofing on buildings. “When people approach us for no-objection certificate, we give it only after ensuring this. But, later on, alterations are made. The terrace is one place where people can stay safe during a fire outbreak. But, a covered roof obstructs the flow of fresh air, causing suffocation. It also obstructs the work of fire and safety personnel,” said the officer.

Official apathy
While the corporation officials do nothing to stop people from setting waste piles on fire, the official apathy is a contributing factor in many such cases. According to fire and rescue officials, officials concerned do not stop illegal parking along the Container Road is leading to many issues. “We regularly find truck drivers and helpers cooking using LPG cylinder and stove on roadsides near fire-prone shrubbery areas. Though it isn’t our responsibility to stop them, we do it whenever we encounter such situations. A spark can set the entire area ablaze. The authorities should ensure such activities don’t happen,” added Jogy.

Recent fire outbreaks
Two fire outbreaks were reported at Brahmapuram waste plant this year Three vehicles were destroyed in a fire in Thammanam A fire broke out at a stationery godown near South railway station An incident was reported at Kammattipadam after the overgrowth near the railway  line caught fire 20 vehicles were gutted in the Kalammassery police  station yard

