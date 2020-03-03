Home Cities Kochi

The mighty go miniscule

Micro artist Mathews Naruvenchiyil makes miniature models of monuments and buses

Published: 03rd March 2020 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2020 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

KOCHI: From carving a toy-sized Jatayupara to making a miniature model of the Eiffel Tower, Mathews Naruvenchiyil always leaves people in awe. His recent exhibition of miniature models of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses as part of group exhibition ‘Aanavandi Expo’  held in the city focused on tracing the history of the state’s road transport corporation. 

Mathews Naruvenchiyil

Though Mathews was interested in art since he was a child, it was only in 2014 that he thought of taking his passion to the next level after meeting like-minded people on Facebook and becoming a part of the ‘Miniature Crafters’ group on social media. “It was a turning point in my life. I met artists who specialised in creating different kinds of miniature models ranging from vehicles to buildings and monuments,” says the Pathanamthitta-based micro artist. “Since joining the group, I have been able to recreate many monuments with perfection,” he adds.

Though he initially started making models of churches, Mathews soon ventured into recreating buildings, monuments and vintage vehicles. The artist uses forex foam sheets available in different thickness to make the body of his miniature artworks. For some models, he uses pieces of wood, cardboard, thermocol and chart paper. Acrylic colour or spray paint is used to paint the finished works. 

“It sometimes takes months to make the minute detailing of certain designs,” says Mathews who works as an operator of heavy vehicles used for construction. “As I have a job, I get only two to three hours a day to work on my models. However, I make sure to devote adequate time. Sometimes it takes about three months to complete one model with all the intricate design.” It took him more than  five months to recreate  the Eiffel Tower using bamboo. This self-taught artist is currently working on making a model of St Peter and St Paul’s Orthodox church, Parumala, using match-sticks. He will be exhibiting his vehicle models in the Alappuzha Motor Show to be held on March 14 and 15. 

