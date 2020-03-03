Two Aluva natives arrested with MDMA

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Two youths were arrested with 19gm of MDMA on Monday during a joint operation involving Kochi City DANSAF (District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force) and Elamakkara police. Aluva natives Mohammed Shahad, 22, and Ahmed Yasim, 21, were nabbed from an OYO stay at BT Ranadive Road, Edappally. An officer said the duo used to procure MDMA from Africans based in Bengaluru. “They used to take rooms via OYO and contact buyers on mobile phones. Students and youngsters are their main customers. The seized MDMA is worth around `1 lakh,” he said.

Biji George, assistant commissioner, Narcotic Cell, Gigimon K M, assistant commissioner, Thrikkakara, A Ananthalal, south station CI (additional charge), A Prasad Kalamassery CI, Joseph Sajan, SI, DANSAF, Jomon Joseph, SI, and Faizal M A, assistant SI, nabbed the accused. Elamakkara police have registered a case.

Public can alert the police on drug peddlers or drug mafia through Yoddhav mobile app on 999596666 or 9497980430.