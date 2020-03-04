3k autorickshaws to get city permits

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a bid to rein in autorickshaws without permits plying in the city, the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) has decided to issue new city permits. As per the decision taken in the meeting of the Regional Transport Office, around 3,000 autorickshaws will get new city permits.This will bring the total number of autorickshaws plying in the city legally to 7,000.

The RTO said highest priority will be given to autorickshaws running on CNG, LNG, LPG and electricity. A statement issued by the RTO said application for getting the city permit has to be submitted before March 12. As per the rough estimate of MVD, more than 15,000 autorickshaws are plying in the city without mandatory city permit. Due to this, the MVD, after a gap of three decades, decided to issue the new permits.

The MVD issued city permits to 4,000 autorickshaws in the 1990s to cater to people’s needs. While scrutiny on the number of autorickshaws operating in the city was carried out in 2013, no additional city permits were issued.

The study also found that nearly 2,600 city permits of the 4,000 issued earlier were not in use.

The RTO also brought out a set of guidelines to apply for the permit. “Applicants should be permanent residents of the corporation and have to produce two proofs of their permanent address. Priority will be given to the vehicles registered after November 2011. Transfer of city permit is allowed only between residents of Kochi corporation,” said RTO K Manoj Kumar, adding that priority for granting permits will be considered based on the experience.

He also said the vehicle owners who are currently operating in the city without a city permit must apply for a permit variation.

Where to apply

Applicants under the jurisdiction of the Sub RTO should submit applications at the Joint RT Office at Mattanchery

MVD last issued city permits to autos in 1990s