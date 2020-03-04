Five nabbed for smuggling 5.35kg gold

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Sleuths with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Kochi, on Tuesday seized 5.35kg of gold and arrested five persons, including a couple, in three separate incidents at the Kochi airport.

In the first incident, a couple from Malappuram who arrived from Bangkok was intercepted for smuggling 2.55kg of gold worth `1.10 crore. The gold had been concealed in compound (paste) form in the undergarments they had worn. “We are interrogating them to ascertain whether they are part of any smuggling racket and have been involved in similar attempts previously. A decision on whether to produce them before the magistrate court will be taken later,” an official said.

In the second incident, two Malappuram natives were booked for smuggling 1.75kg of gold valued at `75.5 lakh. Both of them had concealed the gold, which was in paste form, in their rectum. Though one of them arrived from Abu Dhabi and the other from Dubai, it was revealed they worked for the same gang. The person arriving from Abu Dhabi was carrying 1.2kg of gold, while the other was carrying 550gm of gold. They were granted bail as the seized gold was worth less than `1 crore.

Another passenger from Malappuram was arrested for trying to smuggle a gold crude chain. He had hid the gold, weighing 1.05kg and worth `45.5 lakh, in the toilet of the aircraft. He too was granted bail.

“With gold prices increasing, smugglers are attempting to bring gold in huge quantities. Smuggling cases are now being reported daily in the state’s airports,” said an officer.