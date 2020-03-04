Home Cities Kochi

Happy for our children, say parents

The parents and students of Arooja’s Little Star School have decided to take on things one step at a time.

Published: 04th March 2020 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2020 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: Emotions were running high among the students and parents of Arooja’s Little Star School who had gathered at High Court on Tuesday. With the HC giving conditional permission to the students to write the remaining three exams and directing the CBSE to issue hall tickets, the children are busy brushing up their lessons.

“We are happy for our children, though the HC directive is conditional,” said Nisha, whose son Joseph Sebastian is one of the 29 students who were cheated by Arooja’s Little Star School management. According to her, at least the children will be able to write the examination for which they have been preparing for the past year.“The third examination is tomorrow and the subject is science. He is confident about being able to write the examination. But since everything is happening at a fast pace, the children are a bit rattled,” she said.

Ivan Jose, the father of Ann Mary Ivan, said, “Till Tuesday we didn’t have any hope. But were always banking on the belief that the HC will be lenient since it is the question of these many children’s future.”
As for the uncertainty about whether the results will be published since everything hinges on the HC’s judgement on the writ petition, Ivan and Nisha said, “We do realise that a huge Damocles sword hangs over our heads. But we are hopeful the court will do justice. We have reached this stage from a point when things looked very grim and gloomy.” The parents and students of Arooja’s Little Star School have decided to take on things one step at a time.

