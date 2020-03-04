Home Cities Kochi

HC allows 34 students to write CBSE Class X exams

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday provisionally permitted the 34 students of Arooja’s Little Star School in Kochi to appear for the remaining Class X CBSE exams.

Published: 04th March 2020 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2020 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday provisionally permitted the 34 students of Arooja’s Little Star School in Kochi to appear for the remaining Class X CBSE exams. The court made it clear that the students shall not claim any equity on account of the interim order and the declaration of the results will be subject to further orders to be passed by the court.

With this order, the students can attend the remaining three exams scheduled to be held on March 4, 12 and 18. Meanwhile, the court also permitted four students of Al-Azhar Public School, Palluruthy, to write the exam. Toc H Public School, Vyttila, has been allotted as an exam centre for Arooja’s students while Bhavans Adarsh Vidyalaya, Kakkanad, has been allotted as the centre for four students of Al-Azhar School.

A Division Bench comprising Justice A M Shaffique and Justice V G Arun issued the directive on an appeal filed by 28 students of Arooja’s Little Star School, challenging the Single Judge’s order. The Single Judge had turned down the students’ petition seeking permission to appear for the remaining CBSE exams, which began on February 24.

The Bench also issued notices to the union government, Central Board of Secondary Education and Arooja’s Little Star School and posted the case to March 23.

According to the petition, the students and their parents were kept in the dark by the school management and the system till the very last minute, regarding affiliation. Petitioners should not lose their one year for the failure of authorities in inspecting the school functioning right under their nose.

When the petition came up for hearing, CBSE’s counsel informed that there were instances of schools functioning without the recognition of state government. Several CBSE schools are functioning without following the stipulations of the board. In the case of Arooja’s school, it has no affiliation since 2012, the CBSE said.

CBSE initiates action
The CBSE initiated action against SDPY School and Leo Public School for attempting to sponsor the students of Arooja’s School.
The CBSE has issued a show cause notice to these schools asking them to explain any reason for not withdrawing their affiliation.

‘Students should  accept outcome’
The court orally observed that if it was found that Arooja’s School is functioning without the norms prescribed by the CBSE, the decision of the court will not be in favour of the students and they should be ready to accept the outcome. 

CBSE cautions parents
Kochi: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a statement cautioning the parents to check the affiliation of the schools before admitting their wards. The statement that was issued by CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathi highlighted how some non-affiliated schools whose applications are either under process, rejected by the board or have not applied for affiliation at all are misleading parents. “It should be noted that as per the affiliation by-laws, the board does not allow the non-affiliated school to present candidates for the board examination,” said the CBSE statement. “The parents may go through CBSE affiliation website at www.cbseaff.nic.in where the link for the region-wise/state-wise list of affiliated schools has been given. The same also contains the list of disaffiliated schools,” said the statement.  According to the board, CBSE has also issued a circular on February 29 regarding this. “It can also be seen by the public on the CBSE official website www.cbse.nic.in.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A representational image of Cryptocurrency (File Photo | PTI)
SC allows trading in cryptocurrency, quashes RBI's 2018 ban
Maharashtra BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar (File Photo | PTI)
BJP ready to back Shiv Sena if Congress, NCP quit govt over Muslim quota
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Cost-cutting drive: BCCI halves IPL champions' prize money to Rs 10 crore
Bharat sensitises people on maintaining sanitation and hygiene along with proper cooking of meat and fish.
This Odisha man is on ‘Protect Bharat’ mission amid virus outbreak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman has her temperature checked and her hands disinfected as she enters the Palladium Shopping Center, in northern Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus scare: Number of cases jumps to 28 in India
Coronavirus situation to be treated as an emergency: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp