IMAGE land row: Corp to approach High Court

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Setting up a biomedical waste treatment plant on three acres at Brahmapuram will not be easy for the state government. For, the emergency corporation council meeting on Tuesday has decided to approach the High Court against the collector’s decision to take over the land for the Indian Medical Association Goes Eco-friendly (IMAGE) to set up the plant.

Mayor Soumini Jain said the collector’s move to acquire the land is usurping the power of Mayor. “We will deal with this legally. The ruling and opposition agreed to go against the collector’s move,” she said.

“The land identified for IMAGE already houses the corporation’s multi-speciality veterinary hospital and a vehicle service station,” said K J Antony of the opposition.

The councillors said the corporation will have to face the wrath of Vadavukodu Puthankurissu panchayat as they are already opposing the transportation of garbage to the plant. “If the plant becomes a reality, we will demolish the corporation’s multi-specialty veterinary hospital and vehicle service station,” said LDF parliamentary party secretary V P Chandran.