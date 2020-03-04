Lifeguards left to fend for themselves

Linta Mary Philip By

KOCHI: As summer vacation approaches, people from all over the state are on the lookout for perfect holiday spots. Beaches in Kochi top the list. Cherai and Fort Kochi witness hordes of visitors, keeping the lifeguards deployed here on their toes. But, as they put their safety at stake to save precious lives, the lifeguards say they are facing a shortage of staff and equipment. Currently, Ernakulam has 24 lifeguards deployed by the tourism department at Cherai, Fort Kochi, Munanbam and boat jetty. Cherai has a total of 12 personnel while Fort Kochi has six and Munambam four. The shortage of staff forces them to be on duty for at least 12 hours a day. Most of the lifeguards come from the fishermen community.

According to the lifeguards, the beach at Fort Kochi has strong undercurrents, leading to precarious situations. “We have been demanding a speed boat, which can resist strong currents, for some time. Currently, a surfboard is used to paddle into the strong waters,” says Shajan P K, one of the lifeguard co-ordinators. “While going out for rescue, we usually intimate our co-workers or local people. In Fort Kochi, there are only three guards to keep a check on all four points. When one of the lifeguards venture into the sea, the other two covers his area too,” he added. The recent incident wherein a north Indian drowned in the Fort Kochi sea throws light into this issue.

“The available guards are deployed as per the demand. While we have requested more personnel, it is up to the state to decide,” said Raj Kumar, joint director of tourism. At present, the guards work for daily wages on a contract basis. They do not receive any monetary assistance for medical emergencies they face while on duty. Nor do they have medical insurance. According to tourism department officials, the lifeguards are instructed to contact their nearest police station in case of an emergency. While the officials claim to have provided them with modern equipment, there are constraints in providing them with amenities such as restrooms, storage rooms and watchtowers at beaches since the department does not own any land. However, scuba divers who function as service providers of DTPC are available on call for rescue activities.