Of bare necessities

KOCHI: Celebrity and fashion photographer Shani Shaki is traversing another route for his first exhibition titled ‘A Forest Fiery’. Piercing eyes, accents of red and black that lend a sense of aggression and resilience, bejewelled, often with flowers. Entwined with nature, the frames are an ode to the personification of nature’s sentiments. The series, comprising 11 iPhone photographs, will be on display for a month at Kashi Art Cafe, Fort Kochi. Shani speaks to TNIE about his sojourn into purposeful photography.

A former plant parent, he holds a deep affinity to them. “Earlier, when I harboured several plants, I could feel their emotions. I could intuitively sense when they require water or when they’re close to withering. This particular series was not pre-planned. I was working on a web series in Kannur when I ended up developing a certain image of an interesting character. My friends asked me to pursue it, so I decided to create a series on the co-existence of man and nature. Initially, it was solely confined to Instagram. Now, a select few have been displayed,” Shani said.

The decision to choose an iPhone was deliberate. “A phone camera helps your subjects to remain in their element as opposed to professional equipment that tends to make them conscious. It is a common device too, so I was hoping to create that sense of familiarity,” he said. Primarily shot in Payyanur, Shani’s characters are a varied lot. “These were my co-workers— a makeup artist, a costume designer, a friend, a boy who starred in the production, a relative, a surfer—people I found interesting. I didn’t direct them lest I lose their natural expression. I wanted to show how forests communicated through mankind. The images are untitled. I wanted the viewers to develop their sense of imagination and gather what the image depicted,” quips the artist.

Being a fashion photographer, ‘A Forest Fiery’, undoubtedly contains what is close to Shani’s heart. His characters are decked in hues of red, white and black. “I love styling, so I sourced accessories from what was easily available around me. A few were fetched from a Kathakali centre nearby,” he says. “This series on nature has given me a sense of satisfaction. People have begun to notice the finer details in each photograph. I’m a frequent traveller, and that has fuelled a desire to photograph more frames with people and nature,” he says. Despite donning several hats (actor, photographer and soon-to-be director), Shani prefers that of a photographer. “It made me who I am,” he adds.

● The series, comprising 11 iPhone photographs will be on display for a month at Kashi Art Cafe, Fort Kochi.

● An ad filmmaker, Shani has made his big-screen presence with movies like B.Tech, Nee Ko Nja Cha and Adventures of Omanakkuttan

● His directorial debut Oh! Mother India is expected to hit the floors soon