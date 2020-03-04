Trains end journey at aluva , commuters stranded

Likhitha P Nair By

KOCHI: Around 8.30pm, when Kannur–Ernakulam Intercity Express stopped at Aluva Railway station, most passengers in the reservation compartments were confused. One of the trains being regulated to facilitate track maintenance works between Edappally and Aluva railway stations in Ernakulam–Thrissur section, the thousands of passengers onboard the express train had to get down at the small station and find their way to Ernakulam. While a few unreserved passengers were told about the cancellation when they bought their tickets at their origin stations, reserved passengers were completely in the dark.

“I booked the ticket online on IRCTC this morning. It was listed all the way till Ernakulam and I paid the full amount but wasn’t told about this,” said one of the passengers. The releases that were sent out to newspapers also state that the maintenance work would begin only on March 3, and extend till March 10. The website has made no effort to inform its reserved passengers about the changes, even those travelling on late evening trains.

Unequipped to handle rush

To add to this unpleasant surprise, Aluva railway station is far from ready to accommodate even the regular crowd. Hundreds of passengers who get off the train rush to catch an auto, or try to walk their way to the bus stand.

Few tourists from the reserved compartments with trolley bags seemed aghast. “Our travel partners booked the ticket and they said they would receive us at Ernakulam. We are trying to call them and arrange a taxi now,” they said. Women, children and families are seen cutting through the crowd, dodging vehicles on the road, and autos zig-zagging their way through to find passengers. While some of them would shoo you away if you ask for a short-distance drop, some others would ask you to find co-passengers to the same route, only to not show up again. Few others hike the rates as they please.

A ride to Aluva metro station, that is just 1.1 kilometres away, would cost a passenger anywhere between `60 to `120. When probed, the traffic and police departments seem unaware of the cancellation and the rush on the station premises. “The police have always had issues with the auto counters in Aluva. To ensure that they don’t hike prices or deny service to passengers, we had deployed police vans on the premises. We have not received any complaints regarding this yet, but will inform the station to make necessary arrangements,” said V S Navas, Station House Officer, Aluva East.

The railway station, with minimum facilities, is struggling to handle the influx of people, without proper restrooms or seating facilities for those who cannot find a ride to Ernakulam. Piles of construction waste and asbestos are left unattended across its platforms, as authorities turn a blind eye. The beautification works done by students of Holy Crescent College of Architecture seems like the only real work done at the station.

KSRTC services for stranded travellers

Apart from 16306 Kannur–Ernakulam Intercity Express, train number 56363 Nilambur Road–Kottayam Passenger will also be partially cancelled between Aluva–Kottayam onfrom March 3 to 10. The train will run from Nilambur Road to Aluva only. A Railway Protection Force (RPF) official with Aluva railway station informed that the railways have tied up with KSRTC to aid travellers to Ernakulam and Kottayam reach their destination. However, no announcement has been made regarding this yet. Stranded passengers can get in touch with RPF kiosk at the station for any help.