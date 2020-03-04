‘Yoddhav’ app gaining traction among people

By Express News Service

KOCHI: To rein in drug trade and abuse in the city, the Kochi City police rolled out ‘Yoddhav’ app in February, which allowed people to provide information about drug-related activities near them while staying anonymous.

Police officials said the app is starting to prove effective, with many drug peddlers being taken into custody based on the information received.

So far, teams of DANSAF and Special Operation Group (SOG) seized 18.27gm of MDMA, 24.24kg of ganja and 700 packets of banned tobacco products and nabbed 180 persons based on information received through the app.

The messages received on the app are screened by officials of Cyber Cell and Narcotic Cell coming under the Kochi Commisionerate and sent to DANSAF and SOG teams under the supervision of DCP G Poonguzhali and Biji George, ACP, Narcotic Cell.

“We get a lot of information daily. Many cases under the NDPS Act are being registered and offenders are being nabbed. This has ensured the app’s credibility among common people and encouraged them to provide more information,” said DCP G Poonguzhali.