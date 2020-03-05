124 new spots to be brought under camera cover

Toby Antony By

KOCHI: Police surveillance in Kochi is all set to receive a major boost as 124 new locations will be brought under the surveillance of cameras as part of the Intelligent City Surveillance System (ICSS) by Cochin Smart Mission Ltd (CSML). Even though only a few of the existing 99 CCTV cameras installed in Kochi city limits are functional, the implementation of the ICSS project is expected enable the police to monitor every nook and cranny of the city with ease.Recently, the Kochi City Police handed a list of 124 tentative locations to CSML where the cameras are to be placed. Pan-Tilt-Zoom (PTZ) and fixed cameras will be installed in these places.

The tentative locations come under the limits of Mattanchery, Thoppumpady, Palluruthy, Fort Kochi, Harbour, Central, Palarivattom, Elamakkara, Ernakulam North, Ernakulam South, Maradu and Kadavanthra police stations. “In total, CSML will be installing 31 PTZ cameras and 431 fixed cameras. Currently, we have given the list of tentative locations. If required, we will change the selected locations and include more locations. The plan is to start ICSS this year itself. CSML recently invited tenders for selecting System Integrator for implementing the ICSS project,” an official with Kochi City Police said.

The CCTV-based surveillance system will also integrate the existing surveillance system and install additional surveillance cameras through VSaaS (Video Surveillance as a Service).

VSaaS will have video analytics, big data analysis and Artificial Intelligence (AI) for efficient handling of video feeds to generate alerts and reports for timely action. A secure communication will be established between surveillance cameras, VSaaS and the Command Centre. Similarly, there will be an Integrated Command Control Centre (IC4) which will handle the surveillance system. VSaaS will be connected with police mobile units, Pink Patrol, and Fire and Rescue Services using a mobile app, GIS and GPS. “VSaaS is a cloud-based video surveillance. VSaaS will manage video recording, storage, remote viewing, management alerts, video analytics and cybersecurity,” the official said.

ICSS will have a face recognition software integrated with surveillance cameras. The system can identify multiple persons in real-time and offline modes. The forensic software will be integrated with the system enabling the police to extract and analyse the data from cloud storage. There will be panic alarms integrated to IC4 through which the public can seek the assistance of the police and other agencies in emergencies. Similarly, there will be a Public Address (PA) system installed at 25 locations in different parts of Kochi city. PA System will be connected to the command centre from where directions would be given to the public.

