Building reconstruction at General Hospital: Patients having tough time

KOCHI: Patients who arrive daily at the Ernakulam General Hospital hoping to get medical assistance are the worst-hit due to the ongoing demolition works.

The dilapidated 50-year-old buildings of the isolation and chronic patient wards at the hospital are being demolished to make way for new buildings. Though the hospital superintendent had already intimated other hospitals, welfare organisations and social workers asking them not to bring patients to the wards, patients continue to arrive, seeking medical advice and treatment.

“We had over 20 patients, including ladies as in-patients, when we closed the ward. To avoid difficulties to patients, we had alerted other hospitals and welfare organisations in advance about the situation. Those who arrive here now are referred to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery and the hospital at Karuvelipady,” said A Anitha, Superintendent, Ernakulam General Hospital.

The reconstruction is being carried out using funds allocated by Hibi Eden, MP, when he was Ernakulam MLA. Hibi had allocated `1.98 crore in 2018 for the work. “After demolishing the building, PWD will invite bids and the new building will be completed within two to three years. We hope the new building comes up fast, so that we can provide improved facilities to patients,” said A Anitha.

The authorities said thousands of patients visit these wards daily. Earlier, the beds in the isolation wards here had become corroded and the buildings developed a leaky roof.