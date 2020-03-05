Call to avail parking facility for container lorries gains strength

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Despite repeated pleas to find a permanent solution to parking and other woes ailing Container Road, no actions have been taken. On Tuesday, a 24-year-old student died after getting hit by a container lorry that lost control. Those in the know blame lack of facilities on the road for the recurring accidents.

“The government is not taking apt measures to resolve the parking issues at Container Road. This is why the frequency of accidents is not reducing,” alleged Charles George, general convener, trade union coordination committee.

He said in 2017, a meeting attended by Ports Minister Kadannappalli Ramachandran, then Rajya Sabha MP P Rajeev, MLAs S Sharma and K J Maxi, the district collector, Cochin Port Trust chairman and representatives of DP World Cochin and trade union coordination committee, had decided to allot 10 acres inside the terminal for parking. “The land was to be handed over by September 2017. It did not happen,” he Charles alleged.

Data provided by the National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (NATPAC) said around 2,020 container lorries are operating on the stretch and 500-600 container lorries use the parking facilities on weekends.

“Parking terminals like LNG Yard, BPCL Yard, NACHKO Yard and Arpith Yard can accommodate around 400 lorries. The rest are forced to park on the roadside due to lack of parking space,” he said.

Charles said the government should act fast to set up parking facility at the terminal to avoid accidents in future.

“Considering the recent Avinashi accident, drivers need to get proper rest. But the existing facility does not provide them that. This is inhumane,” said Charles.