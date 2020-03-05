Can’t sell water for Rs 13, says  manufacturers’ association

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: At a time when the state government is working on a policy to bring down the cost of packaged drinking water to `13 a litre, by including it under the ambit of the Essential Commodities Act, the Kerala Packaged Drinking Water Manufacturers Association (KPDWMA), a conglomeration of 184 manufacturers which includes multinational companies, has decided to oppose the move.

Its members said the government’s ‘unscientific’ move will result in the closure of packaged drinking water manufacture units. KPDWMA secretary, Vipin Viswambaran, says that though the cost of production of a one-litre bottle is around `7-8, transportation and marketing raise the final cost to more than `13. “How can we sell a one-litre water bottle for `13? Why is the government always targeting the packaged drinking water manufacturers?” he asks.

He said the association will take strong measures against the move. “A case regarding the same is pending before the High Court and we hope the court will consider the matter this month itself. We are ready to approach the apex court even, as this business affects the livelihood of several people,” he added.

The association has also decided to approach the Indian Beverage Association (IBA) to help raise its concerns before the government. “Some multinational companies have already expressed their opposition to the move. A representation through IBA will be submitted to the minister to revoke the order,” said another member of the association.

However, the Food and Civil Supplies Minister P Thilothaman said a notification regarding the new price slab will be out within a few days. “There are manufacturers who are ready to give one litre packaged drinking water for `11. Only the large players are worried about the decision. We will implement it without much delay,” said the minister.