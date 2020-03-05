Home Cities Kochi

Death of inmates: Collector told to file action-taken report

The amicus curiae sought to issue an order to the district collector directing him to submit a report on the action taken in this regard.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Wednesday directed the Kottayam District Collector to submit a report on the actions initiated following the death of three inmates in a span of one week at a private psychiatric hospital and de-addiction centre at Thrikkodithanam near Changanassery. The court issued the order on a petition lodged by the amicus curiae appointed by the High Court in the pending mental health cases.

As per the petition, three deaths had taken place in the Hospital for Psychological Medicine and De-addiction Centre run by Puthujeevan Trust in Changanassery in a span of one week. It was now clear whether the hospital catered to the mentally ill patients or not. Besides, it was not sure whether the institution had a permanent licence or not. There had been reports about the investigation being conducted by the Health Department, added the petition.

The mysterious deaths of a woman and two men were reported between February 23 and 29 with almost similar symptoms, at the de-addiction centre, which is being run by V C Joseph, a retired police officer.

