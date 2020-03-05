Deathtrap awaits migratory birds 

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The flamingo, which broke its wings after it flew into the nylon rope fencing a shrimp tank, died on Tuesday night. The bird didn’t stand a chance since the infection had set in and spread. However, this isn’t an isolated incident. “Such cases have become a frequent affair,” said Vishnupriyan Kartha K, secretary, Cochin Natural History Society. According to him, bird deaths have been reported at Kadamakkudy and Kandakadavu areas since the wetlands in the district are one of the favourites spots for migratory birds. “Birds like the flamingo that arrived at Kandakadavu, ibis, grey heron and pelicans find the wetlands in the district a very conducive summer abodes,” said Kartha.

According to him, on an average around 10 to 15 birds, both migratory and domestic, are killed per month by the mist nets erected around shrimp tanks in the district. “Since there is no monitoring authority to keep tabs on the issues affecting the avians, all these deaths go unreported,” he said. “We can’t blame the farmers for wanting to protect their farms. The only thing that can be done is to make them aware of the harm their actions are causing. In the case of the flamingo, the nylon rope turned the villain. However, in the case of other birds, it was the fine mesh netting that did the damage.

The netting, erected at a height of two feet from the ground, remains invisible to even the human eye. The birds unwittingly fly into it and get stuck,” said Kartha. According to him, once their wings and claws get entangled in the net. They find it difficult to extricate.“The birds then die of hunger and thirst,” he added.

Kartha said, “Since these shrimp farms are located in remote areas that not frequented by people, these trapped birds remain unnoticed. The birds commonly found trapped in the nets are egrets, herons, kingfishers and many times house crows,” he added.According to Robin N X, a birder, most of the migratory birds arrive in areas like Kadamakudy, Kandakadavu and Kumbalangi. “These areas are also well-known for shrimp farms. Not just the farms, the irresponsible behaviour of the people who abandon used fishing nets in the water-bodies pose even a greater threat to the birds,” said Robin.

No monitoring

