Fashion for a cause

KOCHI: The Indywood Fashion Premier League Season 3 concluded successfully at the Taj Connemara in Chennai. Recognising the relevance of the age-old tradition of weaving, IFPL season 3 was themed ‘‘A walk for a cause’. The aim was to promote the weaver’s community in Kerala and other parts of India.

Handpicked designs by Abhini Sohan, executive director-IFPL were featured at the event. She travels around the world and imbibes fashion from different cultures.

Particular attention was given to choosing designs that were linked to the cultural aesthetics of different places. While Abhini personally sees to the selection of dresses, her team is responsible for conducting the show in a top-notch manner. “According to me, fashion is something that must blend in and align with an individual’s body and shouldn’t look like an extra fitting. While wearing an outfit, it should have the power to enhance the appearance of the person and vice-versa,” she said.

When travelling to different villages she saw the struggles of the weaver communities, which lead to her decision to choose it as the theme for this year’s fashion show. The show was choreographed by ace fashion choreographer Dalu Krishandas. Miss Super Globe World 2019 Akshara Reddy and Indian model and actor Vidya Pradeep walked the ramp as celebrity show stoppers.

