Focus on common spaces

KOCHI: For years, living room s served the purpose of entertaining guests, with bedroom used to relax and rejuvenate.  Now, people are stressing on the need for private spaces that can act as a relaxation spot for the entire family. Hence the concept of a family room is gaining much attention. This space differs from a living room in terms of the privacy it provides.

“The demand for a common family room is increasing among clients. Even in small houses, they are willing to cut down on the size of formal living room to make space for it,” said Binny Kurios of Allegra Design Private Limited. The focus is on warmth and comfort. Walls are mostly done in muted colours like grey and brown. White is added for brightness. 

Wallpapers, textured walls and niche works are used to display curios and family photos, while ledges of wood are used to bring character to the room.Recliners and plush couches are used. Carpet is another element that adds to the warmth. 

“While the requirements vary, most clients want the family area to be free of electronic gadgets. Some prefer for a study area or a library space to be incorporated in the room. Two types of lighting – direct ones to assist in reading and job related activities, and muted ceiling lights for family chit-chat sessions are used,” says Levin Rodriguez, managing director of Arena Interiors Pvt Ltd. 

Patio Space

Patio– paved outdoor area adjoining the house, is another common space that is being incorporated into many homes. Drawing inspiration from traditional Kerala homes-where a side verandah lining the house acted a gathering spot- the patios are often designed adjacent to the dining room. “French doors in bullet-proof glass or large bay windows in the dining area open to the patio. The area is designed with grass and vertical gardens, bringing in a green touch. Outdoor furniture in cast iron, that can resist corrosion are used here,” says Ronal Joseph, CEO of Theoz Interiors.  The patio is left open to the sky with a pergola or shielded with toughened glass. Swings and imported outdoor furnitures are also used here. 

