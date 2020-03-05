Home Cities Kochi

Frame of machinery

The exhibition of artist Austin Konchira’s recent works at Darbar Hall Art Gallery will pique your interest for its affinity to machines

Published: 05th March 2020

By Likhitha P Nair
Express News Service

KOCHI: “People are generally eager to reject machines. But we are, in a way, forgetting how they help us realise our dreams. From the wheel to aeroplanes, they have grown by the side of humankind. I love machines and their value in our lives,”; artist Austin Kochira’s take on gadgets and machines would begin to make sense to you the moment you enter his ongoing exhibition at Lalithakala Akademi Gallery at Darbar Hall Art Gallery. 

Austin Kochira

As soon as you enter the space, A 152 X 208 cms acrylic on canvas frame transports you to this distinct world of inanimate creatures that surround us—floating gadgets, meddling hands of cranes, bolts and wheels. You could spend hours looking at them, up close or from a distance, until they slowly begin to tell stories of make and break—of the evolution of a machine race alongside mankind.     A  graduate in History from University College, Thiruvananthapuram, Austin dropped out of the College of Fine Arts. Afterwards, despite seeking mentorship from a naturalist painter, he decided to follow his style and path. His journey with art takes a progressive step from realistic sombre frames in the 1980s, the surrealistic, layered visual narratives in the 90s, to now.

Though elements of machines and their co-existence with nature formed a part of his surreal series, the thorough focus on them is evident in his recent works.  A striking offering at the exhibition is a 369 X 168 cm acrylic on canvas artwork, which is two pieces made into a single frame. Christened ‘These machines may work in future’, this piece leaves you spellbound with its detailing. Every inch of the canvas has been carefully doodled in shades of oranges, yellows and blues, accomodating everything from blades of a fan, to transistors.

“In 2019 December, Alliance Francaise director Eva Martin inaugurated an exhibition in which my paintings were showcased alongside those of another artist. She expressed interest to visit my studio, and when she got to see my obsession with machines, she asked me jokingly, “will these machines work?”. I was working on this painting then, and decided to name it differently,” he says, when asked about the story behind the peculiar title. Borrowing from his old series, Austin has also featured a few portraits that stand out for their stroke work and texture. One of them, ‘Heroes of Chambal’, shows a sharp man with piercing eyes placed against the signs of his civilisation. 

“I have deliberately left most of my paintings untitled. Naming a painting creates a preoccupation in the mind of a viewer. I want them to slowly savour them and imagine the stories on their own,” he says.  
Another one of the named few is “The entire Himalaya”, which reflects the artist’s view of the mountain range from his journeys. The one named “Planet trap” is an ode to Austin’s love for pondering about the universe. “If you look closely, the frame is filled with pins that are keeping a trap in place,” he says, pointing at the painting glimmering in orange under the gallery lig light. The exhibition will be live at Darbar Hall till March 11 and then moved to Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery, Thrissur from March 13 to 19. 
 

