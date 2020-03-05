Gold smuggling accused hospitalised after check-up

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A Malappuram native, who was caught for smuggling gold worth around `1 crore, was admitted to Ernakulam General Hospital on Wednesday. Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) had arrested the person, along with his wife, from Kochi airport on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, before producing him in court, DRI officers took him to General Hospital for a medical check-up. During the medical check-up, it was noticed that his blood pressure was very high. He was later

admitted to the hospital and given medication. He is currently under observation at the hospital.

“The matter was reported to the magistrate concerned. The magistrate agreed to visit the accused at the hospital to complete remand procedures,” an officer said.

Meanwhile, bail was granted to the accused person’s wife, who also was booked by the agency for smuggling gold.

The bail was granted as she was possessing gold worth less than `1 crore. The couple had concealed the gold inside their innerwear and arrived on a flight from Bangkok.