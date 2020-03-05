HC orders ignored; Container Road still a deathtrap

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: In July 2019, the High Court directed the state government to remove all encroachments and restrict parking of container trucks on Container Terminal Road at Vallarpadam.Three months later, it directed the state government to take a call on a plea for establishing a parking area for container trucks reaching the International Container Transshipment Terminal (ICTT) at Vallarpadam.

In December, a division bench of the court summoned the officials of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) with files detailing the investment required to provide facilities for ensuring smooth traffic on the road.

The orders have two things in common: One, they were all issued in the wake of rising number of accidents due to illegal parking of container trucks on the road.Two, they have all been largely ignored by the stakeholders concerned, including the Cochin Port Trust (CPT), state government, NHAI, Police Department and the district administration. In fact, the state government even misled the HC by saying parking along the stretch had been banned.

However, a reality check by TNIE on Wednesday found that illegal parking along the stretch was still rampant. People said had the stakeholders acted on time, many people would not have died in various accidents.

“Container Road has become a death trap. Every year, around 10 motorists lose their lives. The main culprit is illegal parking of container vehicles. Though the Police Department conducted several drives, no proper action has been taken. It is clear the police are working hand in glove with transporters,” alleged John P R, former Mulavukadu Congress mandalam president. Data sourced from the Traffic police said in the last four years, 15 motorists were killed on the stretch while 150 were seriously injured and have been struggling to lead a normal life. In 2019 alone, six people died while 19 were grievously injured.

“Some mechanics use the stretch as a workshop. Oil change, puncture repair and other works are carried out by parking the lorries on the roadside. This too has led to the accidents,” alleged John.An official with DP world said despite the availability of parking space, container vehicle drivers were not using them. “Even the parking rate is reasonable than other Indian ports. Drivers reluctant to pay the parking fee illegally park the vehicles along the Container Road. If the police bring them under control, the illegal parking menace can be controlled to a great extent,” said the official.

‘Not enough space’

Members of the Cochin Container Carriers Owners Welfare Association alleged that CPT had failed to provide sufficient parking facility to container lorries at Vallarpadam.“Nearly 1,800 container lorries operate at the terminal daily. However, parking facility is available for just 500 vehicles. CPT can lease its land to set up hotels and for other commercial purposes, but won’t provide enough parking space. If it does, illegal parking on the stretch can be reduced,” said Tomy Thomas, secretary of the association.

He alleged parking rates were also a concern. “Parking rate for a heavy vehicle is `350 per day. Sometimes, the vehicle has to wait at the port for nearly three days to get the shipment, bringing the total parking fee to `1,400. CPT has to provide parking space at a reasonable rate,” he said.