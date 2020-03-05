Home Cities Kochi

HC orders ignored; Container Road still a deathtrap

Illegal parking along stretch rampant despite multiple court directives | 15 motorists killed, 150 injured in last 4 years | Six die in 2019 alone

Published: 05th March 2020 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2020 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

Container lorries illegally parked along the service road outside BPCL Yard has been troubling commuters for long | Albin Mathew

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: In July 2019, the High Court directed the state government to remove all encroachments and restrict parking of container trucks on Container Terminal Road at Vallarpadam.Three months later, it directed the state government to take a call on a plea for establishing a parking area for container trucks reaching the International Container Transshipment Terminal (ICTT) at Vallarpadam.

In December, a division bench of the court summoned the officials of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) with files detailing the investment required to provide facilities for ensuring smooth traffic on the road.

The orders have two things in common: One, they were all issued in the wake of rising number of accidents due to illegal parking of container trucks on the road.Two, they have all been largely ignored by the stakeholders concerned, including the Cochin Port Trust (CPT), state government, NHAI, Police Department and the district administration. In fact, the state government even misled the HC by saying parking along the stretch had been banned.

However, a reality check by TNIE on Wednesday found that illegal parking along the stretch was still rampant. People said had the stakeholders acted on time, many people would not have died in various accidents.

“Container Road has become a death trap. Every year, around 10 motorists lose their lives. The main culprit is illegal parking of container vehicles. Though the Police Department conducted several drives, no proper action has been taken. It is clear the police are working hand in glove with transporters,” alleged John P R, former Mulavukadu Congress mandalam president. Data sourced from the Traffic police said in the last four years, 15 motorists were killed on the stretch while 150 were seriously injured and have been struggling to lead a normal life. In 2019 alone, six people died while 19 were grievously injured.

“Some mechanics use the stretch as a workshop. Oil change, puncture repair and other works are carried out by parking the lorries on the roadside. This too has led to the accidents,” alleged John.An official with DP world said despite the availability of parking space, container vehicle drivers were not using them. “Even the parking rate is reasonable than other Indian ports. Drivers reluctant to pay the parking fee illegally park the vehicles along the Container Road. If the police bring them under control, the illegal parking menace can be controlled to a great extent,” said the official.

‘Not enough space’
Members of the Cochin Container Carriers Owners Welfare Association alleged that CPT had failed to provide sufficient parking facility to container lorries at Vallarpadam.“Nearly 1,800 container lorries operate at the terminal daily. However, parking facility is available for just 500 vehicles. CPT can lease its land to set up hotels and for other commercial purposes, but won’t provide enough parking space. If it does, illegal parking on the stretch can be reduced,” said Tomy Thomas, secretary of the association.

He alleged parking rates were also a concern. “Parking rate for a heavy vehicle is `350 per day. Sometimes, the vehicle has to wait at the port for nearly three days to get the shipment, bringing the total parking fee to `1,400. CPT has to provide parking space at a reasonable rate,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa arrived at Vidhansoudha to present Budget 2020 in Bengaluru. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka: Will CM Yediyurappa's new budget serve its purpose?
Coronavirus: Independent MP Navneet Ravi Rana arrives at Parliament wearing mask
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp