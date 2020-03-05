Home Cities Kochi

Iranian brothers who carried out thefts travelling in car held

The two were arrested from Kanyakumari and taken to Kochi for collecting evidence and were later remanded to Puzhal Central Prison, Chennai.

Raza and Meysam, who were arrested by Thrikkakara police

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Two Iranians, who were carrying out thefts travelling around the country in a rented car, were arrested by the Thrikkakara police the other day. Meysam, 31, hailing from Malad City, Tehran, and Raza, 48, of Ardab City, both brothers, were arrested for stealing mobile phones from a shop on Civil Line Road, Chembumukku.  

The brothers, who run a textile shop in Tehran, arrived in Mumbai three months ago to buy garments for their shop. They hired a car from Mumbai and reportedly went to Bengaluru, where they committed the first theft.

“They used to strike a chord with the employees as soon as they get into a shop. At the cash counter, Meysam will show Iranian currency (Rial) and explain its merits over Indian currency. When those at the shop focus their attention on Meysam, Raza will steal money from the counter,” said an official of Thrikkakara police station.

“Recently they were in Kochi and stayed at a hotel on Seaport - Airport Road. They committed the theft at Chembumukku at that time,” police said. The CCTV footage of the theft were shared on social media, but they escaped.

From Kochi, they went to Thiruvananthapuram and later to Kanyakumari, where they were arrested by Nagercoil police while trying to escape from a textile shop after a similar theft.  Cases have been registered against the duo in Thrikkakara, Chavakkad and Thiruvananthapuram. “The accused claimed that they came to India on a one-year visa,” said the official.

