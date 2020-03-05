Longtime friend of nature

Home Cities Kochi

By Steni Simon
KOCHI: ‘Longtime’ at Jawahar Nagar has been designed as a multi-use venue. It incorporates a garden themed- restaurant, an art space and a unique concept store of hand crafted artworks, under one roof.  The building with its unique architectural design, celebrates handmade and eco-friendly materials crafted by artisans from across the country. The structure has been designed by architect Jayakrishanan K B who has taken efforts to keep the natural landscape of the place undisturbed. The ground floor of the building consists of the concept store and the restaurant.

The store with its unique and handcrafted artworks and home décor pieces, provides a visual welcome to visitors in Longtime’s signature style. The  vibrant décor goes with the contemporary design of the building. This multi-use structure is also a study in how colour and nature brought together make for a appealing and beautiful setting. Another striking feature of the building is its interconnected spaces and how it complements the natural surroundings. “ More than seven natural materials such as bricks, fabrics, grass, hay, sugarcane sticks, bamboo have been used in constructing this space,” says Jayakrishnan, who has been an architect for the past 10 years and is known for designing nature friendly buildings.

The open art gallery on the first floor is a space for the artists to exhibit their paintings and artworks. The restaurant with a semi-open space, surrounded by greenery is the perfect spot to be in sync with nature. Situated in  Jawahar Nagar, which has a residential history, the    restaurant brings a sense of intimacy to the space. An expansive seating area with furniture made of bamboo, handmade and hand-painted cushioned seating and planters add to the beauty of the place. The hay roofing adds a distinctive touch while making the structure blend with the surrounding. The wall paintings and installations go well with the garden-themed restaurant. A small garden space set up with wooden chairs and center table  enhances homely feel of the area.

More than seven natural materials such as bricks, fabrics, grass, hay, sugarcane sticks, bamboo have been used in constructing this space—Jayakrishanan K B, architect

