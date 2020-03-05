Lorry driver killed as bus rams vehicle

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 50-year-old lorry driver was killed and 20 others sustained injuries after a KSRTC bus rammed a truck on MC Road near Okkal in Perumbavoor on Wednesday. The deceased is Vijayakumar, a native of Satyamangalam in Tamil Nadu.

According to the police, the superfast bus bound for Kottarakkara collided with the lorry coming from the opposite direction while attempting to overtake another vehicle. The incident occurred at 1.50 am. As per the preliminary investigation, overspeed and negligence on the part of the bus driver led to the mishap.

The Fire and Rescue Services personnel who reached the spot managed to retrieve the body of Vijayakumar which was stuck in the cabin. The 20 others, including the driver and passengers of the bus, sustained minor injuries. A case has been registered.