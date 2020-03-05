Home Cities Kochi

Two held; efforts on to nab victim’s partner, others

Cops raid gang’s hideout, arrest Tirur natives Shahid, Vipindas | Rest of gang members flee

Published: 05th March 2020 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2020 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Rural Police have intensified the probe to arrest all the persons behind the kidnapping of a businessman at Muvattupuzha on February 25.

On Tuesday, the police arrested two of the accused, Shahid, 30, and Vipindas, 30, both hailing from Tirur in Malappuram. They were arrested after police officials identified the gang’s hideout and intercepted their vehicle at Thankalam near Kothamangalam. The other persons in the vehicle managed to escape.

Businessman Asharaf, 51, of Ottakombil House, Perumattom, was picked up by the gang around 8pm on February 25 from his residence at Muvattupuzha.

They then rang up his family members and threatened to kill him if they failed to `25 lakh as ransom. The relatives approached the Muvattupuzha police and lodged a complaint. The police officials tracked the miscreants’ vehicle. Finding police hot on their heels, the gang members dumped him on the roadside at Kuruppampady. The police team following the vehicle found and rescued Asharaf. He later told policemen that the gang had assaulted him inside the vehicle.

Partner  behind bid
Asharaf runs real estate and automobile businesses at Muvattupuzha town. Business rivalry is said to be the reason behind his abduction. The officials said Asharaf’s business partner who masterminded the operation will also be arrested soon.

Kidnapped, released
Businessman Asharaf, 51, was picked up by the gang on February 25 from his residence at Muvattupuzha.
Abductors demanded Rs 25 lakh to release him
Asharaf was later dumped on roadside

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa arrived at Vidhansoudha to present Budget 2020 in Bengaluru. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka: Will CM Yediyurappa's new budget serve its purpose?
Coronavirus: Independent MP Navneet Ravi Rana arrives at Parliament wearing mask
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp