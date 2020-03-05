Two held; efforts on to nab victim’s partner, others

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Rural Police have intensified the probe to arrest all the persons behind the kidnapping of a businessman at Muvattupuzha on February 25.

On Tuesday, the police arrested two of the accused, Shahid, 30, and Vipindas, 30, both hailing from Tirur in Malappuram. They were arrested after police officials identified the gang’s hideout and intercepted their vehicle at Thankalam near Kothamangalam. The other persons in the vehicle managed to escape.



Businessman Asharaf, 51, of Ottakombil House, Perumattom, was picked up by the gang around 8pm on February 25 from his residence at Muvattupuzha.

They then rang up his family members and threatened to kill him if they failed to `25 lakh as ransom. The relatives approached the Muvattupuzha police and lodged a complaint. The police officials tracked the miscreants’ vehicle. Finding police hot on their heels, the gang members dumped him on the roadside at Kuruppampady. The police team following the vehicle found and rescued Asharaf. He later told policemen that the gang had assaulted him inside the vehicle.

Partner behind bid

Asharaf runs real estate and automobile businesses at Muvattupuzha town. Business rivalry is said to be the reason behind his abduction. The officials said Asharaf’s business partner who masterminded the operation will also be arrested soon.

Kidnapped, released

