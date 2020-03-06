Against an invisible harasser

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: With social media becoming an indispensable part of our lives, its adverse effects are proving detrimental to the younger population. In an attempt to foster discourse on the menace of cyber bullying, a one-day exhibition was held at Longtime Art Gallery, Jawahar Nagar by Elefant in the Room, a city-based organisation campaigning against gendered cyber bullying. Titled ‘The Black and blue eye project’, the show was organised in association with Empowering Women in IT (eWIT).

Pics: B P Deepu

About 20 exhibits portraying the culture of tolerance and indifference towards cyber bullying were on display. “Many of us have come across sexist and inappropriate comments against women and gender minorities on social media and we choose to ignore them. However, such harassment can lead to the victim taking extreme decisions. Through this exhibition, we want people to understand the gravity of the issue,” said Aparna Gopan, founder of Elefant in the Room.

The exhibition highlights several stories from the west of online bullying victims taking their own lives. “We haven’t included incidents from Kerala because we found that most of the cases were never brought to the fore by the victims owing to social taboos and fear of being victimised further. There are many examples of open rape threats against women,” said Aparna who is also the curator of the exhibit. By titling the show, ‘The black and blue eye project’, the organisers want to emphasise the need to consider online harassment on par with physical abuse.

From online attack on Greta Thunberg, the 17-year-old climate change activist who has been the subject of many sexist trolls to the case of a 14-year-old girl who hung herself from a tree as she wanted her bullies to see her suspended corpse, the exhibition narrates the story of many victims through photographs and testimonials. Caricatures representing a woman, a girl and a transgender by Bengaluru-based artist Yathi Viswam were also on display. The organisers are documenting the responses of the visitors which will be presented to government to appeal for an effective policy decision. Parents visiting the exhibition were also given awareness on how to deal with online trolls and to identify if their child is being bullied. Elefant in the Room is planning to conduct the exhibition in places like Goa, Chennai and Kochi as well as in other countries like Sri Lanka.