Bihar native arrested for gold thefts

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Perumbavoor police probing three separate incidents of gold theft have arrested the second accused in the case. Rajeev Takur, 32, a native of Bihar, was arrested from Kizhakkambalam. Odisha native Das Sahil, 23, the kingpin of the racket, was arrested on Tuesday.

Three others managed to give the slip to the police. Rajeev Takur had provided assistance to the accused to escape. For this, he received two gold rings and the police recovered these ornaments from his possession.

Police said that the accused were behind the theft reported at Kanjoor and two other incidents reported from Perumbavoor. Over 52 sovereigns of gold, `80,000 in cash and 8kg silver went missing in these incidents.