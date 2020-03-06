COVID-19: DMO convenes meeting

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A meeting was convened at the District Medical Office in Kochi chaired by DMO N K Kuttappan to evaluate the prevalent threat of Coronavirus and steps thereof to counter it. Keeping in mind the large number of cases being reported worldwide, screening at the airport and the harbour is to be made stricter.

“At present, active surveillance is being carried out at the international terminal at the airport. The meeting decided to strengthen the surveillance by operating in shifts, with doctors as part of the surveillance teams due to the larger inflow of passengers expected from the Gulf due to Umrah season and the Coronavirus threat there,” said the DMO.

The Help Desk at the domestic terminal will also be augmented. Further, Help Desks will also start functioning at railway stations and Metro stations. While only Kalamassery Medical College has isolation facilities at present, other locations will also be prepared with such facilities, if warranted, he said, adding that screening procedures at private hospitals in the district will be strengthened.

Additional district medical officer Dr Sreedevi and Dr Vivek Kumar, district programme manager of the National Health Mission Dr Mathews Numbeli, airport health officer Dr Hamsa Koya, CMO of Kochi Port Trust Dr Roy Thomas, medical officer from the Navy Dr Anand, superintendent of KMC Dr Peter P Vazhayil, head of Community Medicine Dept at the KMC Dr Manjula, head of Microbiology Dept Dr Lancy and programme officers at district-level attended the meet.