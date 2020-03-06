Donning the writer’s hat

Shevlin Sebastian By

Express News Service

KOCHI: One day, while having a chat with a friend in Kochi, K N Raghavan happened to hear about a story where a high school bully became an adult stalker. A man named Deepak used to harass a girl in college. Years later, when the woman hit her 50s, Deepak returned and started stalking her again, constantly sending text messages. Raghavan was taken aback by the persistence in this case. He found it shocking that adolescent shenanigans could age with people and stay with them as adults. Though he is not a fiction writer, this subject gave Raghavan the idea for a story.

He started writing in the mornings, and despite it being his first attempt, the flow came naturally. In just two months, the novel named ‘A slice of Calicut Halwa’ was published by Zorba Books. The story is set in Calicut Medical College, Raghavan’s alma mater. The book narrated the story of Rema, a brilliant young girl who is harassed by a young man from the law college, affecting her confidence and self-esteem. Later, Rema gets married to a lawyer, who happens to be a closet homosexual. As she begins to feel trapped in this life, the bully from her past makes an appearance in her life again.

Raghavan has published three non-fiction books so far—’World Cup Chronicle’ in 1999, ‘Dividing Lines: Contours of India-China Conflict’ in 2002 and ‘Vanishing Shangri La: History of Tibet and Dalai Lamas in the Twentieth century’ in 2012. He also got accredited as an umpire with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in 1991 and ended up umpiring numerous Duleep Trophy, Deodhar Trophy and Ranji Trophy matches.

“The number of bookshops in Kochi have gone down. Fewer people go to libraries these days. As for the avid readers, they have moved from print to digital,” he says. A career bureaucrat, Raghavan was Commissioner of Customs (2012-2017) in Kochi as well as Principal Commissioner of Central GST in Mumbai from 2017-19. Today, he is the Kottayam-based Executive Director of the Rubber Board of India.