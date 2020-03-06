Home Cities Kochi

Made for music

Published: 06th March 2020

By Deena Theresa 
Express News Service

Three years, several massive hits, with YouTube views as high as 720 million on  a single video—her contagious energy combined with a pitch-perfect voice has made Dhvani Bhanushali a force to reckon with. “My go-to song is ‘Unstoppable’ by Sia,” says the hardworking musician who rose to fame in a short span of time. Now that explains everything.

Having belted out singles such as ‘Leja Re’, ‘Vaaste’, Bollywood hits like ‘Dilbar’, ‘Psycho Saiyaan’ and ‘Ishare Tere’ with singer Guru Randhawa, Dhvani has proved that she’s here to stay. The singer, who was at Cusat last month for a concert, speaks to TNIE about her sojourn and why independent music is close to her heart. 

Excerpts from the interview: 

Was this your first time in Kochi? What was the energy like? 
Yes, this was my first time in Kochi. The show was amazing, the crowd had some insane energy. I’m so glad I got to perform here. The love I received was heartwarming. 

How did your tryst with music begin? 
I used to sing at the school choir and that is how I got interested in music. Of course, I used to listen to artists and got inspired by their lives. I would make  videos and upload them on YouTube. Slowly, I started singing professionally. 

Musicians who have inspired your style? 
Beyoncé and Taylor Swift inspire me because that’s where I see myself. I pick up from their performances and try to imbibe it in my own. I admire their flare on-stage and connect with audience. 

Your journey to stardom was quick. What was the journey like? 
I never thought I would make the shift so fast, but I believe my hard work made it happen. People around me and those I have collaborated with have put in an equal amount of effort. My parents hold an important role in my journey. Their immense support and love have made me what I am today. It is good to be successful at a young age, but the idea is to keep looking forward. 

What makes your music stand out? 
I think you need to add a spark from your end with every rendition. Only that can make a mark and appeal to the audience. You need to put your best on these platforms. You never know when you might land a break. It’s either that, or remaining a YouTube star forever. 

What are you most comfortable with—Commercial or independent music? 
Though I want to balance my career between independent and film music, I am more inclined towards indie. I want people to associate my music with me. 

Are you planning to try out other genres? 
I don’t think of genre as a barrier to creating music. There is always new music on the horizon, I’m constantly working on new things. 

Your plans for the future? 
I like writing songs. I want to be a pop artist in my own right and grow as an independent singer.

